Class AA roundup: Helena Capital crushes No. 4 Butte

Helena Capital 43, Butte 3

BUTTE-- Helena Capital's defense forced turnovers on Butte's first two drives and Joey Michelotti hit Eric Cockhill for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter to spark the Bruins to a 43-3 blowout win over the Bulldogs and halt Butte's win streak at four games. Both Capital and Butte now sit at 4-2.

Tyler Kovick and Dylan Graham scored on touchdown runs of 10 and 13 yards respectively to put Capital up 21-3 before the half and Tom Carter returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown to put the Bruins up 29-3.

Capital travels to Missoula Hellgate next week while Butte hosts Kalispell Glacier.

Helena High 38, Kalispell Glacier 24

HELENA -- In a match-up pitting two of the Western AA's pre-season favorites, the Helena High Bengals dashed the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack, 38-24.

The Bengals and the Wolfpack traded touchdowns in the first two possessions of the game on a 65-yard rushing effort by Helena's quarterback Kaden Huot and a passing touchdown from Glacier's Gage Sliter to Jake Turner to bring it to 7-7 early. From there the Bengals scored 21 unanswered through the air when Huot found Chase McGurran for about a 20-yard touchdown and Kade Schlepp twice to make it 28-7 late in the first half.

Needing a spark, the Wolfpack got it on a pass from Sliter to Turner to bring the first-half score to 28-14.

The Bengals were able to extend their lead on a fumble recovery by Forrest Suero that led to a rushing touchdown by Huot and a Chase McGurran kick return for a touchdown to highlight a stellar second half and lead the Bengals to victory.

Billings West 63, Billings Skyview 0

BILLINGS-- Billings West is on a mission in the Eastern AA.

The Golden Bears defeated Billings Skyview 63-0 on Friday night to improve to 5-1 and 4-0 in conference play, where they’ve only allowed three total points.

After Skyview left West a short field off a shanked punt early in the first quarter, the Bears took advantage. Michael DeLeon plunged in from a yard out to give West a 7-0 lead, and the Bears were just getting going.

A touchdown catch by Montana State commit Taco Dowler and another short DeLeon touchdown run quickly put West up 21-0. An impressive 44-yard catch and run by Caden Dowler gave West a 28-0 lead before Dowler added another touchdown catch.

Navy commit Riley Bergeson had an interception that set up Caden Dowler’s touchdown, then came through with a score of his own to cap the first half. After a delay of game by the field goal unit pushed West out of range, the Bears opted to go for it. Isaiah Claunch found a diving Bergeson in the end zone for a 28-yard score to push West’s lead to 42-0.

West will play Billings Senior next week, while Billings Skyview (1-5, 0-4) will visit Great Falls High.

Missoula Big Sky 42, Missoula Hellgate 35

Great Falls CMR 36, Bozeman Gallatin 20

Class AA Scores

Billings Senior 31, Bozeman High 28 (Thursday)

Missoula Sentinel 54, Kalispell Flathead 0