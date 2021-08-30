2021 Class B football standings

(Last updated Sept. 13)
Eastern B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley Project
|0-0
|2-1
|Baker
|0-0
|2-1
|Shepherd
|0-0
|1-2
|Red Lodge
|0-0
|0-2
|Colstrip
|0-0
|0-2
|Roundup
|0-0
|0-2
Southern B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbus
|0-0
|2-0
|Townsend
|0-0
|2-0
|Jefferson
|0-0
|2-0
|Three Forks
|0-0
|2-1
|Big Timber
|0-0
|2-1
|Manhattan
|0-0
|0-2
Northern B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairfield
|0-0
|2-0
|Malta
|0-0
|2-0
|Glasgow
|0-0
|2-1
|Wolf Point
|0-0
|1-2
|Conrad
|0-0
|0-2
|Cut Bank
|0-0
|0-3
Western B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Florence
|0-0
|2-0
|Bigfork
|0-0
|2-0
|Eureka
|0-0
|2-1
|Missoula Loyola
|0-0
|2-1
|Whitehall
|0-0
|0-2
|Anaconda
|0-0
|0-3
|Deer Lodge (forfeiting season)
|N/A
|N/A