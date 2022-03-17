Carroll, Rocky Mountain College women prepare for 'Round-of-16'

SIOUX CITY, Ia. — With just one more sleep before players in this year's NAIA women's national basketball tournament take the floor, the No. 11 Carroll College Fighting Saints and the No. 10 Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears drew two tough tests to enter the 'Round-of-16."

Carroll College entered the latest round of the NAIA national tournament after taking down Loyola-New Orleans and Lindsey Wilson in New Orleans and will face the No. 6 Morningside Mustangs.

The Mustangs come into the game with a 29-5 overall record while averaging nearly 80 points per game, while the Carroll College Fighting Saints only average around 70 points, while only giving up about 55 points per game.

Both the Mustangs and Fighting Saints' latest losses came in their respective conference's tournament championship game.

The Battlin' Bears will take on the No. 8 Wayland Baptist Flying Queens. Comparing both matchups, similar comparisons can be drawn as the Flying Queens average 84 points per game, while Rocky only gives up 56 points per game.

Though two stats jump out when comparing the two teams, the Flying Queens share the ball extremely well averaging 20 assists per game, while the Battlin' Bears are top-five in the NAIA only giving up about 12 turnovers per game.

The Carroll College Fighting Saints and the Morningside Mustangs will tip-off on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. MT, while the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears and the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens drew the late slot on Thursday tipping off at 7 p.m. MT.