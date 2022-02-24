Carroll, Rocky Mountain College selected as host sites for first round of NAIA tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College were selected to host the opening round of the upcoming NAIA national basketball tournaments.

Assuming both the Carroll College men and Rocky Mountain women (who each earned the No. 1 seeds in the Frontier Conference at the end of the regular season) earn berths into the tournament, they would each play at their home site alongside three other teams. Those teams have not been announced at this time.

The tournament is a single-elimination style tournament and will begin with two games on March 11 and a final game to determine who heads to the main site of the tournament on March 12.

Times for these games have not been announced at this time.

Following the opening round, the NAIA men's national tournament will be held in Kansas City, while the women's tournament will be held in Sioux City, Iowa.