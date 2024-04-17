California woman dies after falling down cliff while hiking in Arizona

A woman has died after falling down a cliff while hiking with her family in Arizona.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Zynad Joseph was with her husband and child when she fell 140 feet off the cliff on Bear Mountain trail. A group of hikers were able to get to Joseph and attempt to help her but she did not survive.

Rescue crews and a helicopter assisted in getting to Joseph, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. YCSO says the family is from California and was renting a home on Airbnb in the area at the time.

The woman's husband and child were airlifted off the trail but were unharmed. YCSO is still investigating the cause of the woman's fall and is asking Anyone who witnessed the incident to call 928-771-3260.

This story was originally published by Clayton Klapper at Scripps News Phoenix.

