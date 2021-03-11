Buy ‘Friends’-Themed Ice Cream

If it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year, we have something that’s bound to at least put you in a better mood: “Friends”-themed ice cream!

Serendipity Brands has partnered with Warner Bros. to create four brand new flavors inspired by movies and TV shows, including — you guessed it — “Friends”! The new Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge ice cream is named after the show’s iconic coffee shop and is (of course) coffee-flavored. It also has a fudge swirl and dark chocolate-covered almonds.

Serendipity Brands

Along with the “Friends” flavor, you can also find “The Goonies” Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad?, “Caddyshack” Gopher Tracks and “A Christmas Story” Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae.

While Central Perk Almond Fudge is a permanent addition to Serendipity’s flavor lineup, the other three will be limited-time releases. All flavors will be available at the suggested retail price of $5.99 in supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers nationwide and online.

Serendipity Brands

While all of these ice cream flavors are no doubt pretty unique, Serendipity isn’t the only brand to take some inspiration from Hollywood to create new ice cream flavors.

Ben & Jerry’s has flavors to celebrate late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, their Cherry Garcia flavor is a tribute to guitarist Jerry Garcia and Grateful Dead and they even have an entire line of ice cream flavors inspired by Netflix.

The Netflix line includes flavors like Punch Line to celebrate Netflix’s comedy offerings, Chip Happens for fans of “Nailed It!” and Netflix & Chilll’d, a peanut butter ice cream, which is mixed with sweet and salty pretzel swirls as well as fudge brownie.

As for Serendipity Brands, they have their own connection to Hollywood, as the line is inspired by Serendipity 3, a New York restaurant that served as the filming location and inspiration for the title of the 2001 romantic comedy “Serendipity”.

Will you be trying the new Central Perk Almond Fudge ice cream?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.