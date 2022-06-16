Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher signs with Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College head softball coach Tami Lagmay has announced the signing of Sofee Thatcher from Butte Central Catholic High School.

“Sofee is an All-State player that will definitely contribute to our outfield and lineup next year," Lagmay said. "I been watching Sofee for a couple years now and super excited that she committed to our DCC family. She knows what he takes to be a winner on and off the field. Sofee’s attitude and competitive drive will be an impact to our program right away.”

“I picked Dawson because I felt at home when I went on my visit," Thatcher said. "Coach Tami is going to push me to the next level as a player all while winning games along the way.”

