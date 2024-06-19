AT&T to hike rates on numerous older unlimited cellphone plans

Watch Now

AT&T said customers with older plans will see their rates increase by at least $10 in August.
If you have an older unlimited cellphone service plan from AT&T, you could be in for an increased bill.

The company will be raising the monthly cost of most of its retired unlimited plans. For those with a single line, the monthly fee will go up $10 a month. For those with multiple lines, the monthly charge will increase by $20.

The new prices go into effect in August.

AT&T said those with the following plans will be affected:

  • AT&T Unlimited & More Premium
  • AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced
  • AT&T Unlimited & More
  • AT&T Unlimited Choice II
  • AT&T Unlimited Plus
  • AT&T Unlimited Choice
  • AT&T Unlimited Plan
  • AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced
  • AT&T Unlimited Value Plan
  • AT&T Unlimited Plan (with TV)

AT&T said customers can go to att.com/change, or call 800-331-0500 to consider other plans that might provide a better value than the retired plans.

According to U.S. News and World Report, AT&T has the largest overall network. However, it ranks No. 7 out of nine companies for its unlimited plans, the publication says. Tello has the highest-rated unlimited cellphone plan.

