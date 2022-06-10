Buick Going All-Electric With New Vehicles Coming In 2024

American automaker Buick will produce only electric vehicles in years to come, starting in 2024.

The company announced June 1 that the new Electra series will be its first foray into electric cars. Named after a classic 20th-century Buick, the Electra name will cover more than one model of the new electric Buicks. Meanwhile, the Buick badge and brand identity have been refreshed as well, with a new emblem rolling out on vehicles next year.

“The Buick brand is committed to an all-electric future by the end of this decade,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, in a press release. “Buick’s new logo, use of the Electra naming series and a new design look for our future products will transform the brand.”

The line of all-electric Buicks is part of General Motors’ ambitious “Everybody In” initiative. The auto giant is planning to make all of its “light-duty” vehicles emission-free by 2035.

According to Car and Driver, the new Electras incorporate elements from other GM vehicles, and are expected to sell starting at around $50,000. They’ll be built on the foundation of Cadillac’s new Lyriq electric car, and the sleek design is based on a Buick concept car revealed in early June.

The “Wildcat” concept won’t enter production, but Buick executives say its super-sporty design is a clue to the brand’s future look.

“Buick has always been forward-looking and this expression is a glimpse of where we’re going, and the optimism we have for the limitless possibilities of an electric future,” said Sharon Gauci, executive director of global Buick and GMC design, in a press release showcasing the Wildcat.

It’s a far cry from your grandpa’s big, boaty Buick from back in the day.

The exact details of the Electra’s new look are under wraps for now, but Buick expects to debut an Electra SUV in 2023, according to Car and Driver. It’ll hit North American markets in 2025. So, if you’re thinking of making the switch to electric, keep your eyes peeled!

[h/t: Consumer Reports]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.