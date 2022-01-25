Buffalo's Cole Reiner, Huntley's Brady Tryan capture Fort Worth round wins

(Editor's note: FWSSR release)

FORT WORTH - Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, was the first bareback rider at this year’s Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo Pro Rodeo Tournament to break into the 90s.

Reiner scored 90 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s horse Hooey Rocks to win the round. That, combined with a tie for second place Sunday afternoon, means he will also be back for the next week's semifinals.

Team ropers Brady Tryan of Huntley, Montana, and Rance Doyal of Hartshorne, Oklahoma, had never roped together until they rode into the roping box in Dickies Arena on Sunday night. They took second place in that round with a respectable time of 5.4 seconds.

Monday, they flipped that time to win the round in 4.5. Their first two runs were enough to advance the new duo to the semifinals. Their next two attempts could earn them the championship here on February 5.

Meanwhile, who wouldn’t want to earn $100 for every one-tenth of a second they worked? That’s exactly what Erin Johnson of Fowler, Colo., did to win Monday night’s round of breakaway roping at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeos’ (FWSSR) Pro Rodeo Tournament.

First the ranch-raised cowgirl roped her calf in a blistering 1.9 seconds. When only three ropers made a legal catch, the payout for first place in the round went from $1,760 to $1,907. That gave the mom of three a little more than $100 for each one-tenth of a second.

Johnson won breakaway roping the $10,000 Texas Champions Challenge here on January 20. That money doesn’t count toward the world championship standings, but she doesn’t need her accounting degree from Colorado State University to calculate its impact. The seven-time Colorado Pro Rodeo Association breakaway champion has qualified for the first two National Finals Breakaway Ropings, finishing 15th in 2020 and 5th in 2021. She will return to Dickies Arena for the semifinals February 3-4.

A new set of contestants, eight per event, compete Tuesday and Wednesday for their shot at the semifinals. Fifty-six of the top rodeo athletes in North America compete in each of eight events for more than $1.1 million dollars prize money.

A total of seven groups of eight athletes compete in consecutive rodeo performances in each event in the tournament. The top two money winners from each group qualify for one of two semifinal rounds.

The third-highest money winner in each set qualifies for the wild card round. The other four competitors go into a non-qualifiers pool and the highest remaining money winner in each event also gets to move to the wild card round.

The top two money winners of that second-chance wild card competition also move on to the semifinals. Then, the top four from each semifinal advance to the finals on Saturday, February 5 when the champions will be crowned.

The Stock Show Goes Pink on Tuesday with 50% of the stock show and rodeo ticket sales going to The Careity Foundation, a local charity that offers free mammograms and direct services for cancer patients.

FORT WORTH. --- The following are unofficial results from the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Monday, January 24, 2022. (Qualifiers are based on tie-breaker rules.)

Second set – Round 2

Bareback riding: 1, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 90 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Hooey Rocks, $1,760. 2, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 85, $1,320. 3, Calder Peterson, Glenworth, Saskatchewan, Canada, 76, $880. 4, Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 74, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Hooper, $3,080, and Reiner, $2,860. Wild Card Qualifier: Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, La., $1,540.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, 4.3 seconds, $1,760. 2, Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 5.3, $1,320. 3, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 5.5, $880 4, Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., 5.7, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Arnold, $2,640, and Guy, $2,200, $. Wild Card Qualifier: Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb., $1,760.

Breakaway Roping: (three times) 1, Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 1.9 seconds, $1,907. 2, Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, 2.1, $1,467. 3, Rebekah Davis, Newcastle, Okla., 2.8, $1,027.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Good, $ 2,567, and Johnson, $1,907. Wild Card Qualifier: Jordi Edens, Gatesville, Texas, $1,760.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 83 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Citation. 2, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 80.5, $1,320. 3, Dawson Dahm, Tomahawk, Alberta, Canada, 79, $880. 4, Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo., 76.5, $440 each.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Smith, $1,980, and Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., $1,760, Wild Card Qualifier: Lucas Macza, High River, Alberta, Canada, $1,540.

Tie-down Roping: 1, Charlie Gibson Midland, Texas, 10.0 seconds, $1,760. 2, (tie) Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., and Blake Ash, Aurora, Mo., 10.2, $1,100. 4, J.D. McCuiston, Collinsville, Texas, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Jongbloed, $2,860, and Gibson, $2,640. Wild Card Qualifier: Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., $1, 320.

Team Roping: 1, Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., and Rance Doyal, Hartshorne, Okla., 4.5 seconds, $1,760 each. 2, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., $1,320 each. 3, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif., 5.4, $800 each. 4, Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 6.0, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Tryan and Doyal, $3,080 each. 2, Masters and Petska, $2,200 each. Wild Card Qualifiers: , $1 each.

Barrel Racing: 1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.42 seconds, $1,760. 2, Lynette Clyde, Heber, Utah, $1,320. 3, Lois Ferguson, West, Texas, 16.86, $880. 4, Kylee Scribner, Azle, Texas, $440.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Kinsel, $3,520, and Clyde, $1,320. Wild Card Qualifier: Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, $1,320.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 86.5 points on Stockyards Pro Rodeo’s Shakedown, $2,420. 2, Clayton Sellars, Wildwood, Fla., 86, $1,980.

Semifinals Qualifiers: Sellars $6,380, and Young, $2,420. Wild Card Qualifier: Trey Kimzey (advances on tiebreaker.)

