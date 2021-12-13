Buddy Windy Boy showcasing athletic Laurel girls team

The Laurel girls basketball team is going to be one of the more exciting teams to watch this season.

Under first-year head coach Buddy Windy Boy, the Locomotives are playing at a frenetic pace, and shooting a bunch of threes while they’re at it, too.

“We’ve got eight, nine players deep that can physically do all the stuff. Really promoting these young ladies as, ‘Hey, these girls are athletes, man. They’re fun to watch.’ And I’m showing you what they’re capable of," Windy Boy said. "Slowly progressing into the season we’ll get to that point where everything is a little bit more crisp. Not as many mistakes, but that effort is going to be there the entire time.”

Windy Boy mentioned all the athletes on the team, but he didn’t mention how young the Locos are. They have just one senior on the roster, and she’s the heart and soul of the team.

“It’s definitely different, for sure, being the only senior, but all of those kids are so great," said forward Bailey Graves. "It’s just about trust. It’s more of a family environment that you learn to play with and everybody’s going to trust each other no matter the age, I guess.”

“(Graves) just works hard. She does lead by example, all the time. When you watch her out here, she’s smiling get rebounds. You can’t ask for that from anybody, you know?" Windy Boy said.

Windy Boy spent time as an assistant with the Locos before taking over the job, so he’s built continuity with the younger girls in the program. As Laurel becomes more comfortable in Windy Boy’s system and of his expectations, the sky’s the limit.

“Ninety percent of the coaching is getting buy-in from your players, and having those girls buying in, everything is just coming along. It’s fun. It’s fun to see the progression, and we’re coming. We’re coming," said Windy Boy.

Laurel is in action next on Thursday at home against Class B Columbus.