Bud Light Seltzer’s New Hard Sodas Are Inspired By Classic Soda Flavors

Bud Light is kicking off 2022 with a line of new hard seltzer flavors that will launch just after we flip the calendar.

Hitting store shelves nationwide on Jan. 3 as a permanent offering, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda will come in four classic soda flavors. Each one will have zero sugar, 5% alcohol by volume and 100 calories per can, according to the brand.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas will be sold in 12-can variety packs that include three of each flavor: Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda and Citrus Soda. The flavors are all pretty self-explanatory and should remind you of some of the most popular sodas on the market — with a boozy twist, of course.

These hard sodas aren’t the only new offerings coming from Bud Light’s hard seltzer division in the very near future. The company is also launching a sour seltzer line called Bud Light Seltzer Sour. This new variety is slated to drop on Dec. 27.

Coming in a 12-pack of slim cans with watermelon, lemon, blue raspberry and lime flavors, Bud Light says the Sour line offers its most intense hard-seltzer flavors ever and that they will “test your tongue.” These also pack 5% ABV and 100 calories per can with less than 1 gram of sugar.

Bud Light Seltzer also has a few seasonal flavors on shelves now, like Apple Crisp, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pear and Toasted Marshmallow in its Fall Flannel pack, while you can find Cherry Cordial, Cranberry, Seltzer Nog and Sugar Plum in the Christmas-themed Ugly Sweater pack.

If those varieties don’t tempt you, you can find plenty of other unique hard seltzers and soda cocktails from other brands, like a tequila soda from Cutwater Spirits or hard seltzers for wine lovers from Barefoot.

You’ll even find a few iced tea-flavored hard seltzers if you’ve got a Southern tongue. Brands like White Claw and Truly offer them, and country artist Blake Shelton even has his own line of hard seltzer lemonade.

With the hard seltzer market exploding in recent years — and estimated to nearly triple during this decade — don’t expect wild flavors like this to disappear from shelves anytime soon.

