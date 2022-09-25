Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater

BILLINGS — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.

The incident happened right outside the Alberta Bair Theater Saturday night during a sold-out performance of the Billings Symphony.

Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck says the call came in around 7:47 p.m. that a 27-year-old man had been shot inside a vehicle by the 300 block of Broadway, and then that vehicle crashed into a 30-year-old man on a bicycle.

Sgt. Beck says both men were taken to the hospital, the 27-year-old man with critical injuries and the 30-year-old man with serious injuries.

Inside the Alberta Bair Theater, the Billings Symphony was performing a sold-out production of 'American Kaleidoscope'.

After the performance, symphony goers went outside to find a heavy police presence and investigation underway.