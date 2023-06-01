Top 11 Reasons to Attend Makoshika State Park Buzzard Days 2023

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTVQ.

Makoshika State Park, located in the rugged badlands of eastern Montana, is Montana’s largest park at almost 12,000 acres. The park has significant paleontological assets including fossil remains of Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and more. You’ll find solitude on the miles of hiking trails that wind through the parks badlands formations. Visitor amenities include a visitor’s center, reservable campsites, archery range and a disc golf course that rivals any in the state. To top it all off, the park was voted as the #1 Montana tourist attraction by USA Today in 2017 and runner-up for Montana tourism destination of the year in 2023. Aside from the park’s accolades, it’s also home to an incredible annual event, Buzzard Day. This daylong event has a robust variety of activities that kids, and adults alike can participate in. Here’s our top 11 reasons to attend in 2023:

1. The races include a new half marathon, 5k and Montana’s toughest 10K which are complemented by a Kids Fun Run.

2. Disc Golf Tournament on one of the top ranked disc golf courses in Montana.

3. Meet Lurch the famous Buzzard from Zoo Montana.

4. Take a Paleontology hike in the Badlands with Dr. Scannella of the Museum of the Rockies.

5. Take a train ride on the min-BNSF train.

6. Play in the Corn Hole Tournament and sample a beverage from Cross Country Brewing.

7. Kids and adults will love the Army National Guard activities, which include a climbing wall, bungee run and punching bag.

8. Free pancake and sausage breakfast!

9. Meet Smokey the Bear and Makoshika State Park’s own, Mak the Dinosaur.

10. Before the new Jurassic Park movie hits the screen, watch the original, Jurassic Park, in Makoshika State Park.

11. BUZZARD DAYS IS A FREE, FAMILY-FRIENDLY, EVENT

See you at Makoshika State Park on June 9th & 10th!