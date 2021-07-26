What Out of Staters Need to Know About Boating in Montana

Why visitors come to Montana:
- Montana has fantastic fishing opportunities.
- Nearly 1 million acres of lakes, reservoirs, and ponds for fishing
- More than 15,000 miles of cold-water rivers and streams in Montana with world-class blue-ribbon trout fishing.
- Fort Peck 134 miles in length and anglers fish for walleye, small mouth bass and chinook salmon.
- Montana has divers boating opportunities
- Paddlers enjoy more than 169,000 miles of rivers that include 388 miles of wild and scenic rivers on the Missouri and Flathead rivers.
- Flathead Lake is the largest natural freshwater lake in west of the Mississippi, visitors want to fish, boat, waterski, wakeboard and paddle.
AIS are bad:
- AIS are invasive plants and animals that are not native to Montana and whose introduction causes harm to the state’s economy, environment, or human health.
- AIS can flourish in new locations when there are no natural predators or environmental conditions to restrain them.
- AIS reproduce rapidly and out-compete native species for food, water, and space.
- AIS can have dramatic negative impacts on Montana waterways, native plant and wildlife species, boating and fishing opportunities, irrigation and ag production, hydropower, and water infrastructure systems.
- Watercraft and water-based equipment like fishing gear are the most common vector for the transport of AIS and are the focus for prevention efforts.
- Many AIS species have invaded other waters in the US and Canada that we want to keep out of our waters.
- Examples include invasive quagga and zebra mussels, spiny water flea, invasive carp.
Non-Resident boaters/anglers can help protect MT waters:
- Arrive Clean
- Make sure your boats are free of mud, water, plants and animals before you travel.
- A plant fragment can start a new infestation of invasive plants.
- New Zealand mudsnails reproduce by cloning.
- Some AIS are microscopic and can float unseen in bilge water (like mussel larvae).
- Zebra & quagga mussels are particularly bad because they can attach to anything in the water, like boat hulls. They can survive out of water for up to 30 days.
- Always clean and drain your boat and fishing gear at end of day. Allow time to dry before next outing.
- Stop at all watercraft inspection stations (even if just passing thru MT and not launching)
- Stations are the first line of defense to protect Montana waters from AIS.
- Inspectors ensure watercraft are not transporting AIS into the state.
- You help is needed during the inspection.
- They check hull and trailer, internal compartments, bilges, live wells, anchor & line.
- Pull drain plug make sure it’s drained.
- Will ask you to raise and lower motor to ensure its drained and operate ballast pumps.
- Inspector clean boats with hot water
- No chemicals are used. Hot water can kill AIS plants and animals.
- Stop at every station you encounter, allow time during your travels.
- After the first inspection, other stops should be brief, but you must stop.
- Failing to stop can result in a fine up to $500.
- Anglers should clean fishing gear
- AIS like spiny water flea can cling to fishing line, fowling the line.
- AIS like New Zealand mudsnail, a tiny snail that clones, can hide in mud on bottom of wader boots.
Requirements for visitors bringing watercraft (motorized and nonmotorized) into Montana
- Get your watercraft inspected before you launch
- Montana law requires an inspection for any watercraft coming into the state.
- For boaters traveling from east to west, Montana could be the first place you encounter a roadside inspection station.
- Purchase the Vessel AIS Prevention Pass
- Require if you launch on MT waters
- $30 for any motorized boat (including trolling motor)
- $10 for non-motorized boats (canoe, kayak, raft, drift boat, fishing pontoon boats, etc.)
- Pass is valid for the year, until Dec. 31.
- Purchase at any FWP office or online at CleanDrainDryMT.com
- Pass can be printed or save a picture on cell phone (there is no decal).
- Travel Clean, Drained and Dry!
Enjoy Montana and help preserve and protect the places where you fish and boat!
