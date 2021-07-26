What Out of Staters Need to Know About Boating in Montana

Why visitors come to Montana:

Montana has fantastic fishing opportunities. Nearly 1 million acres of lakes, reservoirs, and ponds for fishing More than 15,000 miles of cold-water rivers and streams in Montana with world-class blue-ribbon trout fishing. Fort Peck 134 miles in length and anglers fish for walleye, small mouth bass and chinook salmon.

Montana has divers boating opportunities Paddlers enjoy more than 169,000 miles of rivers that include 388 miles of wild and scenic rivers on the Missouri and Flathead rivers. Flathead Lake is the largest natural freshwater lake in west of the Mississippi, visitors want to fish, boat, waterski, wakeboard and paddle.



AIS are bad:

AIS are invasive plants and animals that are not native to Montana and whose introduction causes harm to the state’s economy, environment, or human health.

AIS can flourish in new locations when there are no natural predators or environmental conditions to restrain them. AIS reproduce rapidly and out-compete native species for food, water, and space.

AIS can have dramatic negative impacts on Montana waterways, native plant and wildlife species, boating and fishing opportunities, irrigation and ag production, hydropower, and water infrastructure systems.

Watercraft and water-based equipment like fishing gear are the most common vector for the transport of AIS and are the focus for prevention efforts.

Many AIS species have invaded other waters in the US and Canada that we want to keep out of our waters.

Examples include invasive quagga and zebra mussels, spiny water flea, invasive carp.

Non-Resident boaters/anglers can help protect MT waters:



Arrive Clean Make sure your boats are free of mud, water, plants and animals before you travel. A plant fragment can start a new infestation of invasive plants. New Zealand mudsnails reproduce by cloning. Some AIS are microscopic and can float unseen in bilge water (like mussel larvae). Zebra & quagga mussels are particularly bad because they can attach to anything in the water, like boat hulls. They can survive out of water for up to 30 days. Always clean and drain your boat and fishing gear at end of day. Allow time to dry before next outing.

Stop at all watercraft inspection stations (even if just passing thru MT and not launching) Stations are the first line of defense to protect Montana waters from AIS. Inspectors ensure watercraft are not transporting AIS into the state. You help is needed during the inspection. They check hull and trailer, internal compartments, bilges, live wells, anchor & line. Pull drain plug make sure it’s drained. Will ask you to raise and lower motor to ensure its drained and operate ballast pumps. Inspector clean boats with hot water No chemicals are used. Hot water can kill AIS plants and animals. Stop at every station you encounter, allow time during your travels. After the first inspection, other stops should be brief, but you must stop. Failing to stop can result in a fine up to $500.

watercraft inspection stations (even if just passing thru MT and not launching) Anglers should clean fishing gear AIS like spiny water flea can cling to fishing line, fowling the line. AIS like New Zealand mudsnail, a tiny snail that clones, can hide in mud on bottom of wader boots.



Requirements for visitors bringing watercraft (motorized and nonmotorized) into Montana

Get your watercraft inspected before you launch Montana law requires an inspection for any watercraft coming into the state. For boaters traveling from east to west, Montana could be the first place you encounter a roadside inspection station.

Purchase the Vessel AIS Prevention Pass Require if you launch on MT waters $30 for any motorized boat (including trolling motor) $10 for non-motorized boats (canoe, kayak, raft, drift boat, fishing pontoon boats, etc.) Pass is valid for the year, until Dec. 31. Purchase at any FWP office or online at CleanDrainDryMT.com Pass can be printed or save a picture on cell phone (there is no decal).

Travel Clean, Drained and Dry!

Enjoy Montana and help preserve and protect the places where you fish and boat!

AIS Bureau | Montana FWP 1420 East Sixth Avenue

Helena, MT 59620

Phone: (406) 444-2440

