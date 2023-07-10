Cancer is a complex and devastating disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Women face unique challenges when it comes to cancer.

“The best treatment for cancer is prevention,” said Dr. Troy Fiddler, an oncologist at St. Vincent Healthcare. “By staying informed about the cancers that affect women and taking proactive steps such as regular screenings, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and understanding personal risk factors, women can reduce their risk of developing cancer. That said, there are some risk factors that are out of our control and if cancer is a possibility, we’re committed to detecting it early when it’s most treatable.” In this article, we will shed light on some of the most prevalent cancers that impact women and provide essential information that every woman should know to prioritize their health.

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally. It is crucial for women to perform regular breast self-exams, be aware of any changes in their breasts, and seek medical attention if abnormalities are detected. Mammograms, starting at the recommended age, are vital for early detection. Understanding family history and genetic factors can also help identify women who may be at higher risk, enabling them to take proactive measures such as genetic counseling or testing. Recommended age to begin regular screening mammograms: 40 years.

Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer affects the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. Regular cervical screenings, such as Pap tests and HPV tests, are essential for early detection and prevention. Vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV) is also available, protecting against the strains of HPV that can lead to cervical cancer. Women should stay informed about the recommended screening guidelines and follow up with their healthcare providers accordingly. Recommended age to begin regular cervical cancer screening: 21 years.

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is often referred to as the "silent killer" because symptoms may go unnoticed until the disease is advanced. It is essential for women to pay attention to persistent pelvic pain, bloating, changes in bowel habits, and frequent urination. Early detection is challenging, but knowing the symptoms and seeking medical attention promptly can lead to earlier diagnosis and improved outcomes.

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide. While smoking is a significant risk factor, non-smokers can also develop lung cancer. Women should be aware of symptoms such as persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, and coughing up blood. If at risk or experiencing symptoms, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation and possible screening options.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer affects both men and women, but it is the third most common cancer in women. Understanding the importance of regular colorectal screenings, such as colonoscopies, starting at the

recommended age or earlier for high-risk individuals, is crucial. A healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in fiber and regular physical activity, can also reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. Recommended age to begin regular colorectal cancer screening: 45 years “Awareness and early detection are key factors in improving outcomes for women at risk or facing cancer,” said Dr. Fiddler. “Be sure to talk with your doctor to determine if you need special or more frequent cancer screenings.” Remember, timely medical intervention and self-awareness play vital roles in combating cancer, ensuring better treatment options, and ultimately saving lives. Stay proactive, seek support from healthcare professionals, and encourage other women to do the same.

