Don't Delay Care: Why Men Should Be Proactive

Given a choice, would you rather see a doctor or scrub a toilet? According to a recent national survey, if you’re a man, you’ve probably chosen the latter. The survey reports that 72 percent of men would instead do household chores than go to a doctor’s appointment. And if you’re in this demographic, there’s no better time to take control of your health.

Why do men delay care?

It’s no secret that women are more likely to have a primary care physician than men, but why? Well, the answer varies depending on the circumstances.

One of those answers could be the “macho” effect. Over two in every five men believed that men don’t complain about health issues. Other studies have shown that these “traditionally” masculine men don’t seek consistent health care. The pressure of gender stereotypes can prevent men from getting the help they need.

Another solution is a natural part of human existence: embarrassment. The study found that shame is one reason men have not been honest with or avoided their doctors. While some men don’t want to hear what diet/lifestyle changes they need to make, others don’t want to find out if something is wrong. The truth can be scary, but there’s no reason to feel shame about taking care of yourself.

Delaying care can be a deadly mistake, whether it's for these reasons or men just wanting more convenient check-up appointments. A way to avoid care-delaying pitfalls is to build a relationship with a primary care physician. The more you get to know and trust a primary care doctor, the more comfortable you feel opening up and not withholding information.

Why should men be proactive about care?

There are many risks to delaying care, especially for men.

According to the CDC, a fourth of adult male deaths are due to heart disease. Be careful of assuming that statistic won’t include you – half of those men showed no symptoms before dying! Routine doctor visits can help regulate cardiovascular risk factors.

There’s also prostate health to worry about. According to the American Cancer Society, about one in every eight men will have a prostate cancer diagnosis at some point. It’s the second highest cause of male cancer death, and catching it in an early screening can save your life.

Additionally, Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women. Prioritizing mental health can lead to better relationships, improved work performance, and increased overall happiness and satisfaction. If you have mental health concerns, it is important to talk to your provider, or if you or a loved one is in crisis dial or text 988 for 24/7 suicide and crisis lifeline.

So the next time you're choosing between cleaning toilets or visiting a physician, remember the life-saving benefits of taking care of yourself. And hopefully, with regular doctor visits, you'll be healthily scrubbing toilets for much longer.