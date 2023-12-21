Comprehensive, local women’s services in one place at Billings Clinic

When it comes to comprehensive women’s health care services, having everything local, connected and at one easy-to-access location can play an important role in making sure patients get the care they need.

That’s why Billings Clinic’s Women’s Services is proud to offer a full suite of care services for women of all ages, based in Billings and the region, with providers and nurses who live and work in the communities they serve.

From OB/GYN care to midwifery, from urogynecology to specialized care for pregnant mothers, Billings Clinic strives to make women’s care easy, convenient, compassionate and effective.

The people

It all starts with the people providing the care. Featuring a full team of seven OB/GYNs - along with additional nurse practitioners and physician assistants – the team includes a mix of physicians who bring expertise, new ideas, kindness and enthusiasm. There’s also a full midwife practice with four midwives to round out services for all ages, and physician specialists to provide extra services and care.

Working side-by-side with these teams is a full care team of nurses, sonographers and other skilled medical professionals and support staff. They'll be with patients on every step of their journey, from that first appointment to delivery in a personal suite, from post-partum and follow-up care to specialty needs for all ages.

The services

The team works together to provide comprehensive women’s services for every stage of life.

For expecting families, this includes maternal fetal medicine services from highly specialized local physicians to help with high-risk pregnancies and other specialized needs, as well as fertility specialists to help families grow.

When it’s time to deliver a new little one into the world, Billings Clinic has a fully staffed Family Birth Center for labor and delivery services, where doctors, nurses and other care team members work together to care for families. When an expecting mother arrives at the center, located at Billings Clinic’s downtown Billings hospital, she’ll be taken to a spacious personal birthing suite, where everything from labor and delivery to recovery will happen. There’s room for loved ones, a private bathroom and, if needed, surgical suites are just down the hallway. Billings Clinic’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is also housed in the Family Birth Center, giving families easy access if their newborn needs extra care.

Access

To streamline making an appointment and moving through a care journey for patients, Billings Clinic has introduced a new process to help expecting patients get in quickly and get to know their care team. When a patient calls OB/GYN, they’ll be connected with a nurse, who will work with them to get the important details and determine the best time for an appointment. They’ll work to get the patient in quickly and at the right time.

During that first appointment, an expecting mother will meet with a nurse, receive an ultrasound in the OB/GYN department and meet their OB/GYN physician. They’ll set a 4-week follow-up visit and will continue to walk side-by-side with the patient through her journey. This is designed to make patients’ experience easier while meeting their needs.

Specialty care

Billings Clinic offers a wide range of specialty services as well. This includes two board certified urogynecologists – the only ones in the region – focusing on the surgical and non-surgical treatment of non-cancerous gynecologic issues. This covers conditions such as urinary incontinence or leakage, pelvic organ prolapse and overactive bladder.

These teams work with Bilings Clinic’s comprehensive group of multi-disciplinary specialists to meet patients’ needs, close to home, when they need them.

When it comes to supporting women and families, Billings Clinic delivers. To learn more about Billings Clinic’s comprehensive women’s health services or to make an appointment, visit www.billingsclinic.com/women or call (406) 437-8973.

