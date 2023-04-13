When you need care quick, Billings Clinic has you covered

Know your options

Spring is here and that means events, camps, barbeques and baseball games start to pack our schedules leading up to the summer. But with all of that, illness or injury can happen unexpectedly and knowing your options ahead of time will help you get the right care when you need it so you can get back to the things and people that matter.

When you need care quickly, Billings Clinic offers options to meet your needs – SameDay Care and the Emergency Department – and knowing the difference will help you decide which is best. The right level of care means you’re getting the right services for your immediate needs, which can also cut down on your wait times.

SameDay Care

SameDay Care gets you in to see a medical professional within the day. This includes care for flu, coughs, colds, sprains, earaches, sore throats, aches, minor burns or sunburns, bug bites, back strain and other minor illnesses and injuries. On site x-ray and 24-hour lab access is available, plus the added resources of over 50 specialty departments of the Billings Clinic. Plus, if you’ve visited Billings Clinic in the past, your Billings Clinic computerized medical record is already available at the SameDay Care locations. When you come in, they’ll know you and are ready to care for you. Billings Clinic offers several options for SameDay Care:

· SameDay Care Downtown : Instead of walking in and waiting to be seen, patients are encouraged to call or go online to schedule an appointment to help them be seen quickly with little time spent in the waiting room. Located at the corner of Eighth Avenue North and North Broadway, it is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 406-238-2677 to make an appointment. Online scheduling is available at www.billingsclinic.com/getcarenow.

· West End : Billings Clinic West, at 2675 Central Ave., offers walk-in SameDay Care Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment necessary.

· Heights : Billings Clinic Heights, 760 Wicks Ln., offers walk-in SameDay Care Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment necessary.

· SameDay Care Viral : If you have respiratory illness symptoms, believe you may be ill with respiratory illness, or need testing for respiratory illness, SameDay Care Viral on the Downtown Billings campus is available. Appointments are encouraged to reduce waiting times. Call 406-238-2677 to make an appointment. Online scheduling is available at www.billingsclinic.com/getcarenow.

· Pediatrics : Walk-in Pediatric SameDay Care is available at the downtown pediatrics office. It is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virtual Care

Depending your needs, virtual appointments may be an option, allowing to you receive care from the convenience of a computer or device.

· Billings Clinic OnCall allows you to chat face-to-face with an experienced provider for minor medical needs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

· Billings Clinic Virtual Care allows you to connect with your primary and specialty care providers from the comfort of home.

DispatchHealth brings in-home care to you

Billings Clinic is collaborating with DispatchHealth to bring a new level of same-day, high-acuity medical interventions right to your door. It's quick and easy to request a visit from a DispatchHealth medical team.

1. Call 406-998-6299 or fill out the online form



When you call, DispatchHealth will ask about your symptoms and give you a time frame for their arrival.



You can also request a visit through the online form.

2. Enjoy expert care at home

One of DispatchHealth’s professional medical teams will come to you. All teams wear personal protective equipment and use sterilized equipment.

3. Rest and recover

DispatchHealth will call in any prescriptions you need, update your doctor, and handle billing with your insurance company.

Regional Care

Because accidents, illness and injury can happen anywhere, Billings Clinic has a network of locations in Montana and Wyoming to offer quality health care close to home. With locations in Miles City, Cody (WY), Columbus, Bozeman, Townsend and West Yellowstone, in addition to nearly 20 affiliate hospitals throughout the region, there are options across Montana and Wyoming.

Emergency Department

The Billings Clinic Emergency Department is available 24/7 for trauma and serious or life-threatening illness or injury. Located off of 10th Avenue North, between North 27th Street and North Broadway, the Billings Emergency & Trauma Center provides state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based design that gives its physicians, nurses and care givers the opportunity to provide proven best care practices. This includes fast treatment for:

· Chest pain

· Trouble breathing

· Stroke symptoms

· Severe abdominal pain

· Excessive bleeding

· Severe pain for any reason

· Any other potentially life-threatening condition

If you experience any of these conditions, call 911 immediately and go to the Emergency Department as soon as possible.

Finally, preventative maintenance can help keep you active and avoid unexpected hospital visits. Continue practicing healthy habits, including exercise, eating a healthy diet, getting plenty of sleep, making time to do the things you enjoy and avoiding overindulging. Take time for yourself to breathe, refresh yourself, gather your thoughts and clear your mind. Regular checkups with your primary care provider can help you manage your health, and Billings Clinic offers appointments through convenient online scheduling at www.billingsclinic.com/appointment or by calling (406) 238-2900.

Should something unexpected happen, Billings Clinic is there to make getting quick health care as easy and stress-free as possible. Knowing which level care to seek makes sure your needs are met quickly and efficiently with the care you need, when you need it.

For more information visit www.billingsclinic.com/getcarenow.