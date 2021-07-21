Do you need the emergency room? Here’s how to tell

Events, camps, barbeques, and baseball games are likely packing your schedule this summer. Unfortunately, illness or injury can happen unexpectedly. That’s why knowing the level of care you’ll need ahead of time will help ensure your needs are met, so you can get back to enjoying the warm weather and family gatherings.

At Billings Clinic, when you need care quickly, there are two options: SameDay Care and the emergency department. Understanding the difference will help you decide which is best. After all, the right level of care means you’ll get the services that meet your immediate needs, which can also cut down on your wait times.

Here’s what you need to know.

SameDay Care

As the name implies, SameDay Care gets you in to see a medical professional within the day. This includes care for flus, coughs, colds, sprains, earaches, sore throats, aches, minor burns or sunburns, bug bites, back strain, and other minor illnesses and injuries.

Onsite X-rays and 24-hour lab access are available, along with over 50 specialty departments. Plus, if you’ve visited Billings Clinic in the past, your computerized medical record is already available at SameDay Care locations. So, when you come in, the staff will have your information and be ready to care for you.

Billings Clinic offers several options for SameDay Care:

· SameDay Care Downtown at the corner of 8th Ave. North and North Broadway

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Instead of walking in and waiting to be seen, patients are encouraged to call or go online to schedule an appointment. Doing so will help cut your wait time, so you are seen quickly. Schedule an appointment by calling 406-238-2677 or visiting billingsclinic.com/getcarenow.

· SameDay Care West at 2675 Central Ave.

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SameDay Care West offers walk-in care, no appointment necessary.

· SameDay Care Heights at 760 Wicks Lane

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SameDay Care Heights offers walk-in care, no appointment necessary.

· SameDay Care Viral at the corner of 8th Ave. North and North 28th Street

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have respiratory illness symptoms, believe you may be ill with respiratory illness, or need testing for respiratory illness, SameDay Care Viral on the downtown Billings campus is available. Appointments are encouraged to reduce waiting times. Make an appointment by calling 406-238-2677.

· Pediatric SameDay Care Downtown at 2800 10th Ave. North

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pediatric SameDay Care is available at the downtown pediatrics office by appointment only. Make an appointment by calling 406-238-5095.

Emergency department

The Billings Clinic emergency department is available 24/7 for trauma and serious or life-threatening illness or injury. Located off of 10th Ave. North, between North 27th Street and North Broadway, the Billings Emergency & Trauma Center provides state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based design that gives its physicians, nurses, and caregivers the opportunity to provide proven best care practices.

This includes fast treatment for the following:

· Chest pain

· Trouble breathing

· Stroke symptoms

· Severe abdominal pain

· Excessive bleeding

· Severe pain for any reason

· Any other potentially life-threatening condition

If you experience any of these conditions, call 911 immediately and go to the emergency department as soon as possible.

Stay healthy

Preventative maintenance can help you stay active and avoid hospital visits, so continue practicing healthy habits, including exercising, eating a healthy diet, getting plenty of sleep, and avoiding overindulging.

Additionally, with the high heat and frequent outdoor activities in summer, stay hydrated, keep cool and out of prolonged direct sunlight, and wear appropriate protective or safety gear for your activities. Finally, take time to breathe, refresh yourself, gather your thoughts, and clear your mind.

Should something unexpected happen, Billings Clinic services make getting quick health care as easy and stress-free as possible. For more information, visit billingsclinic.com/getcarenow.