14,000 hearts at Billings Clinic - What you need to know about heart health

The statistics on heart disease can be staggering. Every day in the U.S., cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke combined) kills about 2,300 people. With obesity in youth and adults alike at an all-time high, more and patients are being diagnosed with heart disease at younger ages.

That only underscores just how important it is that, if you are experiencing any heart attack symptoms or have any concerns about your heart health, you seek out appropriate care as soon as possible. Even with the ongoing pandemic, the heart care team at Billings Clinic is there to safely care for you, answer questions and help your heart health.

To put it into perspective, the American Heart Association also shares the following facts:

Heart disease kills more people than all forms of cancer combined.

Heart attacks affect more people every year than the population of Dallas, Texas.

83% believe that heart attacks can be prevented but aren’t motivated to do anything.

72% of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease.

And 58% put no effort into improving their heart health.

That might sound pretty scary and can paint a dire picture. But, despite heart disease being the number one killer of Americans – it causes an estimated one in four deaths every year – knowing what to look for and committing to a handful of simple lifestyle changes can make a world of difference in both prevention and management of heart disease year-round.

With American Heart Month taking place throughout February, it’s a great time to make sure you’re up to speed on signs and symptoms, remind yourself and others to get care when you need it, and get a refresher on how to live a heart healthy lifestyle.

At Billings Clinic – the largest independent health care system in a region that includes Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas – the expert team at the John R. Burg MD Cardiac Center is dedicated to helping raise awareness and continuing to provide a year-round, complete heart care program for thousands of patients across Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas.

Billings Clinic has a long history of heart care innovation in the region, from performing Montana’s first open heart surgery in 1972 to recently celebrating 14,000 open heart surgeries. That includes everything from the region’s busiest transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) program to a full structural heart team, from the ability to provide advanced procedures such the WATCHMAN atrial fibrillation procedure to reduce the chance of stroke to a caring team of highly-skilled and experienced medical professionals.

Knowing what to look out for is key so that you can respond appropriately if you or someone nearby is having a heart attack. Common symptoms include pain or discomfort in the chest; lightheadedness, nausea or vomiting; jaw, neck or back pain; discomfort or pain in the arm or shoulder; and shortness of breath. Keep in mind that, while chest pain is the most common symptom in both men and women, women are also more likely to see other common symptoms, including shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting and pain in the back or jaw.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, or feel that you are having a heart attack, call 911 immediately.

Making sure you’re also living a heart-healthy lifestyle is the key to prevention. Pushing past or ignoring early symptoms of cardiovascular disease can be all too easy while we focus on work, family, and the rest of the hustle of day-to-day life. Due to growing obesity numbers across the U.S heart disease is showing up in younger and younger ages.

An important tool is your primary care physician or cardiologist. Talking about heart health with a physician can help create a personalized plan that addresses any specific needs and goals. Prevention can go a long way towards maintaining heart health, and the cardiology team at Billings Clinic can help. For starters, they suggest the following:

Maintain a healthy weight.

Quit smoking or using other tobacco products and stay away from secondhand smoke.

Control your cholesterol and blood pressure.

If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation

Get active and eat healthy.

Not only do these steps help prevent heart disease, keeping a healthy weight and lowering cholesterol and blood pressure levels can also set a good example for others.

Doing all of these things is incredibly important not only for your own health, but for the health of the people around you. Your family, your friends and others can pick up on what you’re doing and that makes a real difference. Promoting and living a heart healthy lifestyle is good for everybody, and having the right care team behind you can help to ensure your success.

The robust heart care program at Billings Clinic includes an experienced team of cardiologists, surgeons, technologists, nurses and more; cutting-edge technology and procedures available nowhere else in a multistate area; and other resources to provide comprehensive diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation to patients and their heart health. Billings Clinic is the highest volume heart center in the state and is an accredited American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation.

For more information on Billings Clinic and its heart care program, call (406) 238-2000 or visit www.billingsclinic.com/heart.