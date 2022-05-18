Watch
Body recovered from Clark Fork River near Superior

Posted at 11:21 AM, May 18, 2022
MISSOULA - A body has been found in the Clark Fork River in Mineral County.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says a body was reported near the bank of the river shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of River Bend Road.

Sheriff Toth says the body has been taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for identification and an autopsy.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue assisted with the recovery of the body.

An investigation is continuing at this time.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

