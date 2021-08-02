Body of teen presumed downed found in Kootenai River

LIBBY — Crews have found the body of a teen who was missing and believed to have drowned in northwest Montana.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says that at around 9 a.m. Monday searchers from David Thompson Search and Rescue discovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who has been missing and presumed drowned in the Kootenai River near Kootenai Falls.

The body was found approximately four miles downstream from where he disappeared on July 20. Crews had been searching for the teen with the aid of dogs since he disappeared.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded and assisted search and rescue personnel in recovering the body on Monday morning. The family has been notified.