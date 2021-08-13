Body of kayaker recovered from Flathead Lake identified

POLSON — Authorities have released the name of the kayaker whose body was recovered by divers from Flathead Lake Thursday morning.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says it's believed that 29-year-old Nicholas Lockwood, of Somers, died from drowning. Lockwood's body has been sent to the Montana State Forensic Lab for further investigation.

According to Sheriff Bell, the preliminary investigation shows that on Tuesday, Lockwood was with another kayaker when they encountered rough water, causing Lockwood and the other kayaker to flip and enter the water.

Neither kayaker was wearing a life preserver. The other person was rescued by bystanders after the kayaker tried to rescue Lockwood.