Body discovery prompts closure of Missoula bus transfer station

MISSOULA — UPDATE: 10:27 a.m. - Dec. 16, 2021

MISSOULA - The discovery of a body prompted the Thursday morning closure of the Mountain Line transfer center.

Missoula Police Detective Sergeant Jim Klawitter says "officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male near the transfer station on Pine Street" at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a man — who is said to be approximately 70 years old — was found deceased at the scene.

An investigation is underway and Klawitter tells MTN News at this time "no determinations have been made with respect to the cause of death."

- Katie Miller contributed to this report

(second report: 10:17 a.m. - Dec. 16, 2021)

The Mountain Line transfer station in downtown Missoula is open once again following a police investigation in the area.

(first report: 9:12 a.m. - Dec. 16, 2021)

The Mountian Line transfer station in downtown Missoula is closed until further notice.

There is no word yet on what has prompted the shutdown.

Crime tape can be seen in the area as well as law enforcement activity.

Mountain Line reports a temporary transfer location has been set up on Woody Street between Spruce and Pine.

Routes: 1, 3, 4, 6, 12 are boarding and arriving on the east side of Woody Street.

Routes: 2, 5, 7, 9, 11 are boarding and arriving on the west side of Woody Street.