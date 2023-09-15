Bob Boilen, 'All Songs Considered' host, leaving NPR

Bob Boilen, the host of NPR's "All Songs Considered" and creator of its "Tiny Desk Concerts," announced he is leaving NPR after 35 years with the organization.

Boilen made the announcement this week on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"After 35 years, I am leaving NPR. I've had the thrill of creating Tiny Desk Concerts, All Songs Considered, directing All Things Considered for 18 years and so much more," Boilen tweeted. "I love the people I've worked with, but it's time to find new challenges. thank you for listening/watching."

According to Boilen's NPR biography, he started in 1988 to temporarily work on "All Things Considered." Within a year, he started directing the show. But in 2000, he helped NPR lean into more than just talk. The show "All Songs Considered" features new music, from pop to other genres. He also frequently releases playlists to go with the season and what he's listening to.

"It was obvious to me that listeners of NPR were also lovers of music, but what also became obvious by 1999 was that the web was going to be the place to discover new music and that we wanted to be the premiere site for music discovery," Boilen said on NPR's website.

NPR has grown its presence in music by filming frequent "Tiny Desk Concerts," which has welcomed some of the biggest names in music.

"Wow! This is a lot of people in a tiny office," Taylor Swift said when performing for hundreds of people crammed into the office.

"Tiny Desk is one of my favorite corners of the internet," Swift added. "I always love seeing — like it is an opportunity for artists to decide a different way to showcase their music."

Boilen has missed the last few episodes of "All Songs Considered." He last appeared on the show on Aug. 1.

