BMW recall prompts 'do not drive' warning

Owners of older BMWs are being asked to stop driving their vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said BMW issued a "do not drive" warning for 90,000 vehicles built between 2000 and 2006.

The vehicles, X5s, 3 Series and 5 Series, were previously recalled because they are equipped with defective Takata air bags.

"If you own one of these vehicles and still have an open Takata air bag recall, do not drive it until this urgent, lifesaving recall has been completed," the NHTSA said in a statement.

The agency warns that the air bag inflators could rupture and eject metal fragments that could cause life-altering injuries or kill drivers. The NHTSA adds that the age of the recalled vehicles makes the the risk to occupants "dire."

BMW dealerships are offering to make the repair free of charge. The automaker says it will also cover the cost to tow the vehicle, or offer mobile repair.

The Takata recalls have been ongoing since 2016. According to the NHTSA, approximately 67 million Takata airbags have been recalled in that time.

There have been more than 30 deaths and 200 injuries linked to the airbags.

Click here to see if your vehicle is part of this recall or call 1-866-835-8615 to schedule an appointment.

