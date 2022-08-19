Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell

FWP
MTN News file photo
FWP
Posted at 4:06 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 18:06:55-04

KALISPELL - State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reported at 12 p.m. that they had received reports of the animal and are trying to locate the bear if it's still in town.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call (406) 890-9412.

FWP notes people should always keep a safe distance from bears and other wildlife and that while bears can be dangerous, most bear encounters do not involve conflict.

Bear spray is a highly effective, non-lethal bear deterrent, according to FWP.

Additionally, loud noise, such as banging pots and pans, using an air horn or your car alarm, or shouting, is a simple, effective short-term way to deter a bear.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App