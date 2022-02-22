Bison management operations begin in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park officials say bison operations began on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Stephens Creek administrative area in Yellowstone National Park.

Bison capture and shipping operations begin when bison migrate from the interior of the park into the Gardiner (Montana) Basin and may continue through late March.

Bison operations at Stephens Creek happen as part of the Interagency Bison Management Plan [ibmp.info] (IBMP), whose partners include federal, state and Tribal groups. The 2022 winter operations plan [ibmp.info] recommends removing 600 to 900 animals from Yellowstone’s population of more than 5,000 bison.

The population will be reduced using three methods: 1) public and Tribal hunting outside the park; 2) capturing bison near the park boundary and then transferring them to Native American Tribes for processing and distribution of meat and hides to their members, and 3) the Bison Conservation Transfer Program [nps.gov] that results in brucellosis-free bison being moved to Tribal lands.

Located in the northern section of the park near Gardiner, Montana, the Stephens Creek administrative area includes park corral operations, equipment storage, a native plant nursery, and the bison capture and quarantine facilities. The administrative area is closed to the public year-round.

The National Park Service reminds visitors that unmanned aircraft (drones) are prohibited in Yellowstone National Park.

Learn more about why Yellowstone bison numbers are controlled [nps.gov].

