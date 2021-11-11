Billings West's Sievertsen among 3 MSU Billings soccer signees

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – Announcing the latest additions to his program for the 2022 fall season on signing day, Montana State University Billings women’s soccer head coach Stephen Cavallo introduced three high school commitments on Wednesday.

Billings West’s Sophie Sievertsen, Lauren Becraft of Eugene, Ore., and Alyssa Bosworth of Clovis, Calif., each signed their letters of intent to join the Yellowjacket program next year. “We are excited to welcome these three into our program,” said Cavallo. “We believe that Alyssa, Lauren, and Sophie will fit perfectly into our style of play on the field as well as be fantastic culture players off the field. There is a lot of talent in this initial group and the addition of these three only makes our program better.”

