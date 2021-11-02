Billings West's Keyon Hernandez wins national tourney

BILLINGS - Though Montana's high school wrestling season isn't even underway, Billings West's Keyon Herdnandez is already off to a sizzling start.

The sophomore recently won the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason National Tournament in Iowa and was also named the tourney's Outstanding Wrestler, his father Jeremy told MTN Sports. Jeremy Hernandez is also the head wrestling coach at West.

Keyon finished with a 7-0 record including five pins, a decision in the semis and a major decision (8-0) in the finals against a national champion from Fargo, ND.

Hernandez is Montana's defending State AA champion at 103 lbs. He beat Butte's Trey Whitlock by major decision (8-0) in last year's state finals.

