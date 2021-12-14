Watch

Billings West's Jillian Johnson inks with Dawson Community College

Posted at 9:02 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 11:02:35-05

GLENDIVE - Billings West senior infielder Jillian Johnson will continue her softball career at Dawson Community College, Bucs head coach Tami Lagmay announced on Tuesday.

“Jillian is extremely athletic and will bring a lot of talent to our program," Lagmay said. "She is a very solid middle infielder and hits the ball very well. Jillian brings a great work ethic and a ton of positive energy on and off the field.

I am very excited that Jillian chose Dawson to continue her athletic and academic career. She is a perfect fit for our program.”

Johnson, who plays shortstop and second base for the bears, bats and throws right handed.

“I chose Dawson because I loved how welcoming the coaches and players were and how the team was so uplifting and encouraging," Johnson said. "Also, (I like) the small class sizes where I can easily get help.”

