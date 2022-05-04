Billings West's Coey the brightest star at Midland Roundtable Top 10

LAUREL — Billings West's Hailey Coey had a day to remember at the Midland Roundtable Top 10, winning the 100-meter hurdles, the long and triple jump, as well as running the opening leg of the Golden Bears' winning 400-meter relay team.

Coey opened the afternoon with a win in the 100 hurdles in 15.42 seconds. Coey then went to the long jump and was the only qualifier over 17 feet, winning with a leap of 17 feet, 9 ¼ inches.

The West senior, who owns Montana's top mark in both the long jump and triple jump, claimed the triple jump crown with a jump of 36-03 ¼. To cap off her banner day, West's relay team won in 49.17, giving Coey four gold medals.

Other notable performances include Bozeman senior Hannah Schonhoff winning the high jump at 5-06. She attempted 5-07 ¼ for the meet record but missed on all three attempts.

On the boys side, Taco Dowler claimed the 200-meter dash in 22.50 after finishing second to teammate Clint Ambuehl in the 100. West's Isaiah Claunch won a pair of events, winning the javelin with a throw of 166-07 and the discus with a toss of 158-09.

Bozeman Gallatin swept the hurdles, as Garret Coley won the 110s in 15.37 and Tyler Gilman the 300s in 39.55.

Full results of the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet can be found here.