Billings West shines on Senior Night, 59-10 over Billings Skyview

BILLINGS - The Billings Skyview Falcons struck first Tuesday night, but Billings West dominated from there in a convincing 59-10 dual win over the Falcons on Senior Night inside the Golden Dome. The Bears bid farewell to 11 seniors as they prepare for the postseason.

After falling behind 6-0, West reeled off 47 straight points thanks to several pins.

Tuesday's match marked the season's final dual for both varsity teams. Divisional tournaments open next weekend across Montana with the all-class state wrestling tournament underway two weeks from Thursday, February 10, at First Interstate Arena. Girls will compete that night with the boys tourney opening Friday morning, December 11.