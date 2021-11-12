Billings Skyview's Spotted Bear, Berry sign NCAA NLIs

BILLINGS - Morning Grace Spotted Bear and Brooke Berry of Billings Skyview have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their basketball careers.

Spotted Bear signed with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She led Montana in Class AA steals last season with 3.47 per game and is also a two-time All-Conference selection.

Berry signed with the University of New Mexico after earning 1st Team All-State/All-Conference honors the past two seasons. She led state in Class AA scoring last year averaging 16.4 points per game and was 2nd in assists with 4.21 per game.

Skyview is also among four winners of the Montana High School Associations's 2020-21 NorthWestern Energy

Academic Excellence Awards. One academic champion was crowned in each of the four athletic

classifications – AA, A, B and C.

Billings Skyview, Billings Central, Huntley Project and Whitewater High Schools were named champions

in their respective classifications.

The program was initiated in the school year 1988-89. Winners are determined by averaging the grades

earned by students who took part in athletic, music and/or speech/drama programs offered by that school

during the 2020-2021 school year. These participating students must have each met a specific criterion

to be in the averaging process.

Below are this year's winners and runners up, G.P.A., numbers of students averaged, and total enrollments.

Class AA Billings Skyview 3.615 216 1568

Butte 3.603 255 1287

Class A Billings Central 3.449 204 287

Whitefish 3.400 203 597

Class B Huntley Project 3.651 113 228

Jefferson 3.624 150 294

Class C Whitewater 3.907 10 11

Plevna 3.870 12 24