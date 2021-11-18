Billings Skyview's Shauber, Moore sign DII soccer NLIs

BILLINGS - Billings Skyview soccer players Isabel Shauber and Taylor Moore have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at DII schools.

Shauber inked with Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction while Moore committed to MSU Billings.

Shauber was a Class AA all-conference player her sophomore year before tearing her ACL as a junior. She rebounded to claim all-state in her final season.

The senior closed her high school career with 12 goals and 14 assists.

Moore committed to Montana State University Billings as a two-time all-state midfielder for the Falcons and a four-year varsity letter winner, the Yellowjackets confirmed in a media release.

“We are really excited to bring Taylor into our program,” said Jackets head coach Thomas Chameraud. “He is one of the best local talents in Billings, and we are happy he decided to stay in town. He will have to adapt quickly to the NCAA Division II level but we believe Taylor has a big upside. He is very coachable and he is also an excellent student.”

Moore was a two-year team captain for Skyview, and was voted team MVP as both a sophomore and junior. Throughout his four-year prep career, Moore totaled 24 goals including a mark of 10 goals and 12 assists during his junior season. In addition to his soccer career, Moore competed in basketball for one season.

“I chose to go to MSUB because of the great soccer program including the team and the coaching staff,” said Moore. “I also chose MSUB because they have a broad list of academic programs and I enjoy the location because it is close to home.”

Moore is the first recruit to sign with MSUB’s men’s soccer program for the 2022-23 academic year. MSUB went 4-9-3 overall and 2-6-2 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play during the recently completed 2021 fall season.

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics info contributed to this story)