Billings Skyview's Payton Sanders signs with DCC

Dawson Community College head coach Joe Peterson announced the signing of Billings Skyview’s Payton Sanders, “We’ve been watching Payton play the past couple of years and have always been impressed with his toughness and competitiveness. There’s no question he’s one of the top players in the state; and even more importantly, he’s a winner! We are excited he chose to continue his development at Dawson and are looking forward to seeing his growth.”

Sanders is a 5’10 guard who helped Skyview to a 61-30 record in his four years playing on varsity, including three straight appearances in the AA Eastern Divisional Championship Game. The Falcons won back to back state championships in his sophomore and junior years and Sanders was named the AA State Tournament MVP in 2021. This past season he averaged 16 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 apg and 2 spg. He’s been named all-state the past two seasons and was a nominee for this year’s Gatorade player of the year in Montana. Sanders was also selected for the Montana-Wyoming all-star game in June.

Skyview Coach Kevin Morales shared, “We are excited about Payton joining the Dawson family! We look forward to watching him grow and develop under Coach Peterson and his staff!”

Payton Sanders added this about signing with Dawson, "New chapter, new beginnings, same goal."