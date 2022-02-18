Billings Skyview races past West for split, 72-58

Billings Skyview has pulled out a season split with rival Billings West. The Falcons went into the Golden Dome on Thursday night and won 72-58, avenging a 60-59 home loss to the Golden Bears in January.

Skyview pounced on West and led wire-to-wire, holding an 11-point lead at halftime after an 8-0 flurry to finish the second quarter. The Falcons controlled the tempo of the game and flourished in transition on Thursday night.

Payton Sanders and Rhyse Owens each had 24 points for the Falcons to lead all scorers. Skyview is now 10-6 overall and 8-4 in Eastern AA play. West drops to 6-10, 3-9.