Billings Senior sweeps team victory at LeProwse Invite Tournament

Billings Senior sweeps team victory at LeProwse Invite Tournament
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 10:11:56-05

BOZEMAN — Through two days of wrestling at Bozeman Gallatin High School, several winners from all across the state were crowned. In the team totals, it was a close race to the finish as the Billings Senior boys topped the Billings West boys for first place at 206.5 and 201.5 points, respectively.

The Broncs also made it a sweep on Sunday when the Billings Senior girls team took the top spot with 173 total points across the weekend.

Below, you can find the top-eight from each weight bracket from the Championship round of the Tom LeProwse Invitational Wrestling tournament.

103

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Zach Morse of Billings West
  • 2nd Place - Cole Rogers of Three Forks
  • 3rd Place - Elijah Nose of Laurel
  • 4th Place - Cashton Spolar of Helena Capital
  • 5th Place - Tristan Vladic of Billings Senior High School
  • 6th Place - Baylor Burton of Huntley Project
  • 7th Place - Isaac Skogen of Whitehall
  • 8th Place - Eli Frisino of Bozeman

1st Place Match

  • Zach Morse (Billings West) 17-0, Fr. over Cole Rogers (Three Forks) 3-1, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Elijah Nose (Laurel) 20-2, Fr. over Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 3-2, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

  • Tristan Vladic (Billings Senior High School) 13-8, So. over Baylor Burton (Huntley Project) 21-11, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

  • Isaac Skogen (Whitehall) 13-8, . over Eli Frisino (Bozeman) 11-7, Fr. (Fall 3:57)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Keyan Hernandez of Billings West
  • 2nd Place - Trey Smith of Cody
  • 3rd Place - Cole Krutzfeldt of Billings Senior High School
  • 4th Place - Trey Whitlock of Butte
  • 5th Place - Brayden Linville of Three Forks
  • 6th Place - Dalton Hinebauch of Lockwood
  • 7th Place - Payne Reilly of Forsyth
  • 8th Place - Kobe Swain of Worland

1st Place Match

  • Keyan Hernandez (Billings West) 19-0, So. over Trey Smith (Cody) 10-1, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Cole Krutzfeldt (Billings Senior High School) 11-4, Fr. over Trey Whitlock (Butte) 17-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

  • Brayden Linville (Three Forks) 4-2, Jr. over Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood) 25-6, Fr. (Dec 5-3)

7th Place Match

  • Payne Reilly (Forsyth) 19-8, So. over Kobe Swain (Worland) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 2:16)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Mason Gutenberger of Belgrade
  • 2nd Place - Holden Howe of Billings Senior High School
  • 3rd Place - Jase Van Pelt of Billings West
  • 4th Place - Daylan Forshee of Billings Senior High School
  • 5th Place - Cole Worley of Butte
  • 6th Place - Gage Clothier of Great Falls / MSDB
  • 7th Place - Devin Grossman of Billings Skyview
  • 8th Place - Samuel Elliott of Great Falls / MSDB

1st Place Match

  • Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 4-0, So. over Holden Howe (Billings Senior High School) 4-3, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jase Van Pelt (Billings West) 14-3, Sr. over Daylan Forshee (Billings Senior High School) 15-5, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

  • Cole Worley (Butte) 12-6, Sr. over Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 5-3, Fr. (Fall 0:29)

7th Place Match

  • Devin Grossman (Billings Skyview) 12-7, Fr. over Samuel Elliott (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-3, So. (Dec 6-5)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cooper Lane of Huntley Project
  • 2nd Place - Noah Huffaker of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
  • 3rd Place - Demetrios Saliaris of Billings Senior High School
  • 4th Place - Kale Baumann of Great Falls / MSDB
  • 5th Place - Karson Pumnea of Butte
  • 6th Place - Jack Montoya of Bozeman
  • 7th Place - Hunter Rahn of Helena Capital
  • 8th Place - Chase Kirkland of Three Forks

1st Place Match

  • Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) 25-4, Jr. over Noah Huffaker (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 14-3, Sr. (Dec 10-9)

3rd Place Match

  • Demetrios Saliaris (Billings Senior High School) 16-3, So. over Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-2, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Karson Pumnea (Butte) 17-8, Fr. over Jack Montoya (Bozeman) 13-10, Jr. (Fall 2:55)

7th Place Match

  • Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 3-2, Jr. over Chase Kirkland (Three Forks) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Carter Schmidt of Belgrade
  • 2nd Place - Kip Pumnea of Butte
  • 3rd Place - Hunter Ketchem of Billings Skyview
  • 4th Place - Ross Goncalves of Worland
  • 5th Place - Kameron Amende of Gallatin HS
  • 6th Place - Idren Peak of Billings Senior High School
  • 7th Place - Dash Nugent of Billings West
  • 8th Place - Vinny Timmons of Powell

1st Place Match

  • Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 4-0, Jr. over Kip Pumnea (Butte) 17-6, Jr. (Fall 2:54)

3rd Place Match

  • Hunter Ketchem (Billings Skyview) 14-5, Sr. over Ross Goncalves (Worland) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 2:09)

5th Place Match

  • Kameron Amende (Gallatin HS) 5-2, Jr. over Idren Peak (Billings Senior High School) 15-3, Sr. (For.)

7th Place Match

  • Dash Nugent (Billings West) 4-2, Jr. over Vinny Timmons (Powell) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Carson DesRosier of Helena Capital
  • 2nd Place - Jesse Aarness of Billings West
  • 3rd Place - Jalen Vladic of Billings Senior High School
  • 4th Place - Talen Barrington of Billings Skyview
  • 5th Place - Maverick McEwen of Butte
  • 6th Place - Tommy Sawyer of Anaconda
  • 7th Place - Timmy Rodriguez of Billings Senior High School
  • 8th Place - Sean Mehling of Hardin

1st Place Match

  • Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 4-0, Sr. over Jesse Aarness (Billings West) 18-3, Jr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Jalen Vladic (Billings Senior High School) 15-4, Sr. over Talen Barrington (Billings Skyview) 16-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (15-0))

5th Place Match

  • Maverick McEwen (Butte) 20-5, So. over Tommy Sawyer (Anaconda) 4-3, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

  • Timmy Rodriguez (Billings Senior High School) 14-6, So. over Sean Mehling (Hardin) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Irish Furthmyre of Great Falls / MSDB
  • 2nd Place - Danyk Jacobsen of Park / Sweet Grass Co
  • 3rd Place - James Roan of Billings Senior High School
  • 4th Place - Connor Konda of Butte
  • 5th Place - Zaden Heck of Colstrip
  • 6th Place - Aden Winder of Laurel
  • 7th Place - Tel Holland of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
  • 8th Place - Devon O`Neill of Billings Central

1st Place Match

  • Irish Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-0, Jr. over Danyk Jacobsen (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 18-2, Jr. (Fall 3:08)

3rd Place Match

  • James Roan (Billings Senior High School) 9-3, Sr. over Connor Konda (Butte) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 1:57)

5th Place Match

  • Zaden Heck (Colstrip) 21-8, Jr. over Aden Winder (Laurel) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

7th Place Match

  • Tel Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 10-7, So. over Devon O`Neill (Billings Central) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Avery Allen of Bozeman
  • 2nd Place - Logan Linn of Belgrade
  • 3rd Place - Calvin Carroll of Great Falls CMR
  • 4th Place - Dylan Block of Great Falls / MSDB
  • 5th Place - Ian Mehrens of Helena
  • 6th Place - Jackson Wood of Cody
  • 7th Place - Owen Younger of Laurel
  • 8th Place - Kale Konency of Billings West

1st Place Match

  • Avery Allen (Bozeman) 17-0, Jr. over Logan Linn (Belgrade) 4-1, Jr. (Fall 1:16)

3rd Place Match

  • Calvin Carroll (Great Falls CMR) 17-4, Sr. over Dylan Block (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-2, So. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Ian Mehrens (Helena) 10-6, Jr. over Jackson Wood (Cody) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

  • Owen Younger (Laurel) 5-2, So. over Kale Konency (Billings West) 4-3, Fr. (Fall 1:27)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Drake Rhodes of Billings West
  • 2nd Place - Conner Kovick of Helena Capital
  • 3rd Place - Miles Hoerauf of Whitehall
  • 4th Place - AJ Lafurge of Great Falls CMR
  • 5th Place - Garrett Sholley of Huntley Project
  • 6th Place - Gavin Vetter of Butte
  • 7th Place - Felix Peterson of Gallatin HS
  • 8th Place - Kadyen Howe of Hardin

1st Place Match

  • Drake Rhodes (Billings West) 17-0, Sr. over Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 1:36)

3rd Place Match

  • Miles Hoerauf (Whitehall) 24-3, . over AJ Lafurge (Great Falls CMR) 13-4, Jr. (Dec 14-8)

5th Place Match

  • Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) 27-7, Jr. over Gavin Vetter (Butte) 14-10, Sr. (MD 15-6)

7th Place Match

  • Felix Peterson (Gallatin HS) 3-2, Sr. over Kadyen Howe (Hardin) 14-7, Sr. (MD 11-2)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview
  • 2nd Place - Shawn Miller of Billings Senior High School
  • 3rd Place - Wylee Lindeen of Huntley Project
  • 4th Place - Cooper Freitag of Billings West
  • 5th Place - Devron Brewer of Great Falls / MSDB
  • 6th Place - Kyle Denny of Whitehall
  • 7th Place - Collin Lindemann of Cody
  • 8th Place - Nathan Harper of Worland

1st Place Match

  • Paolo Salminen (Billings Skyview) 17-0, Jr. over Shawn Miller (Billings Senior High School) 16-4, Sr. (MD 19-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) 25-6, Jr. over Cooper Freitag (Billings West) 6-2, So. (Fall 1:53)

5th Place Match

  • Devron Brewer (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-2, Sr. over Kyle Denny (Whitehall) 14-11, . (Fall 2:55)

7th Place Match

  • Collin Lindemann (Cody) 5-4, Sr. over Nathan Harper (Worland) 8-9, Jr. (MD 10-0)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Mason Christian of Butte
  • 2nd Place - Cade Gubler of Park / Sweet Grass Co
  • 3rd Place - Grayson Beaudrie of Cody
  • 4th Place - Stetson Davis of Powell
  • 5th Place - Gavin Millard of Bozeman
  • 6th Place - Cody Todd of Billings Central
  • 7th Place - Cole Younger of Laurel
  • 8th Place - Josh Rose of Worland

1st Place Match

  • Mason Christian (Butte) 22-0, Jr. over Cade Gubler (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 13-2, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Grayson Beaudrie (Cody) 16-3, Jr. over Stetson Davis (Powell) 17-5, Jr. (MD 9-0)

5th Place Match

  • Gavin Millard (Bozeman) 12-6, Sr. over Cody Todd (Billings Central) 21-7, Sr. (Fall 0:45)

7th Place Match

  • Cole Younger (Laurel) 4-2, Sr. over Josh Rose (Worland) 12-7, Sr. (MD 15-3)

205

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Brendan Lockart of Great Falls / MSDB
  • 2nd Place - Stran Selman of Huntley Project
  • 3rd Place - Dillen Barrington of Billings Skyview
  • 4th Place - Xaden Cunningham of Belgrade
  • 5th Place - Charlie Desmarias of Billings Senior High School
  • 6th Place - Dante Pallone of Hardin
  • 7th Place - Jace Grant of Cody
  • 8th Place - Jimmy Dees of Powell

1st Place Match

  • Brendan Lockart (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-0, Jr. over Stran Selman (Huntley Project) 25-3, Sr. (Fall 2:43)

3rd Place Match

  • Dillen Barrington (Billings Skyview) 16-3, Sr. over Xaden Cunningham (Belgrade) 5-2, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

  • Charlie Desmarias (Billings Senior High School) 16-6, Sr. over Dante Pallone (Hardin) 21-11, Sr. (Fall 1:19)

7th Place Match

  • Jace Grant (Cody) 9-4, Jr. over Jimmy Dees (Powell) 13-7, So. (Fall 4:48)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Talon Marsh of Helena Capital
  • 2nd Place - Christian Peterson of Worland
  • 3rd Place - Leo Scafani of Whitehall
  • 4th Place - Danny Becker of Cody
  • 5th Place - Raven Hensley of Great Falls / MSDB
  • 6th Place - Maxx Lee of Billings Senior High School
  • 7th Place - Paul Mousel of Helena Capital
  • 8th Place - Kade Schleeman of Butte

1st Place Match

  • Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 4-0, Jr. over Christian Peterson (Worland) 12-4, Sr. (Fall 1:52)

3rd Place Match

  • Leo Scafani (Whitehall) 15-5, . over Danny Becker (Cody) 10-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

  • Raven Hensley (Great Falls / MSDB) 5-2, Jr. over Maxx Lee (Billings Senior High School) 11-7, So. (Dec 1-0)

7th Place Match

  • Paul Mousel (Helena Capital) 5-3, Jr. over Kade Schleeman (Butte) 14-10, So. (Fall 2:28)

Girls 103

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kaylee LaPier of Butte Girls
  • 2nd Place - Madyson LaPier of Butte Girls
  • 3rd Place - LeeAnn Hoch of Shepherd
  • 4th Place - Karlie Payne of Park/ Sweetgrass Co Girls
  • 5th Place - Jessie LaPier of Butte Girls
  • 6th Place - Shyann Hillier of Gallatin Girls

1st Place Match

  • Kaylee LaPier (Butte Girls) 2-0, Jr. over Madyson LaPier (Butte Girls) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 1:32)

3rd Place Match

  • LeeAnn Hoch (Shepherd) 3-1, Sr. over Karlie Payne (Park/ Sweetgrass Co Girls) 2-5, Fr. (Fall 1:54)

5th Place Match

  • Jessie LaPier (Butte Girls) 1-2, Fr. over Shyann Hillier (Gallatin Girls) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 0:29)

7th Place Match

  • () , . over () , . (Bye)

Girls 113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kaylin Taylor of Great Falls High Girls
  • 2nd Place - Cora Pesanti of Anaconda Girls
  • 3rd Place - Aydin Gonzalez of Butte Girls
  • 4th Place - Faya Holland of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls
  • 5th Place - Destiny Taylor of Belgrade Girls
  • 6th Place - Leah Smith of Billings Skyview Girls
  • 7th Place - Madison Shenefelt of Billings West High Girls
  • 8th Place - Bella Real of Butte Girls

1st Place Match

  • Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls High Girls) 4-0, So. over Cora Pesanti (Anaconda Girls) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 2:26)

3rd Place Match

  • Aydin Gonzalez (Butte Girls) 3-1, So. over Faya Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls) 15-6, Fr. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match

  • Destiny Taylor (Belgrade Girls) 4-2, So. over Leah Smith (Billings Skyview Girls) 8-8, Jr. (Fall 0:51)

7th Place Match

  • Madison Shenefelt (Billings West High Girls) 1-9, So. over Bella Real (Butte Girls) 0-3, So. (Fall 4:32)

Girls 120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ryleigh Warner of Anaconda Girls
  • 2nd Place - Brynn Brower of Billings Skyview Girls
  • 3rd Place - Jersey Berg of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 4th Place - Isabel Hansen of Billings Skyview Girls
  • 5th Place - Hailey Unrein of Lockwood Girls
  • 6th Place - Iszy McCrea of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls
  • 7th Place - Taylor Burke of Butte Girls

1st Place Match

  • Ryleigh Warner (Anaconda Girls) 2-0, . over Brynn Brower (Billings Skyview Girls) 8-3, Fr. (Fall 3:08)

3rd Place Match

  • Jersey Berg (Billings Senior High Girls) 10-6, So. over Isabel Hansen (Billings Skyview Girls) 8-8, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

5th Place Match

  • Hailey Unrein (Lockwood Girls) 2-2, . over Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls) 9-7, Fr. (Fall 4:58)

7th Place Match

  • Taylor Burke (Butte Girls) 0-2, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Girls 126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Bella Hernandez of Billings West High Girls
  • 2nd Place - Isabelle Dillon of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 3rd Place - Teya Edwards of Butte Girls
  • 4th Place - Allie Murphy of Belgrade Girls
  • 5th Place - Kaitlyn Thorn of Bozeman Girls
  • 6th Place - Tierra Hoffert of Billings Skyview Girls
  • 7th Place - Yessenia Teague of Powell Girls
  • 8th Place - Coral White of Billings Senior High Girls

1st Place Match

  • Bella Hernandez (Billings West High Girls) 11-1, Jr. over Isabelle Dillon (Billings Senior High Girls) 2-1, So. (Fall 3:45)

3rd Place Match

  • Teya Edwards (Butte Girls) 4-1, Jr. over Allie Murphy (Belgrade Girls) 2-2, So. (Dec 12-6)

5th Place Match

  • Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman Girls) 10-5, Fr. over Tierra Hoffert (Billings Skyview Girls) 6-7, Fr. (Dec 8-4)

7th Place Match

  • Yessenia Teague (Powell Girls) 1-2, Jr. over Coral White (Billings Senior High Girls) 2-9, So. (Fall 3:47)

Girls 132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jessica Gubler of Park/ Sweetgrass Co Girls
  • 2nd Place - Lily Schultz of Gallatin Girls
  • 3rd Place - Evija Cagle of Billings Skyview Girls
  • 4th Place - Trinity Brackett of Gallatin Girls
  • 5th Place - Paige Gershmel of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 6th Place - Liviya Atwood of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 7th Place - Brooklyn Stensland of Billings West High Girls
  • 8th Place - Allison Liwosz of Billings Skyview Girls

1st Place Match

  • Jessica Gubler (Park/ Sweetgrass Co Girls) 7-1, Jr. over Lily Schultz (Gallatin Girls) 8-1, Sr. (Fall 1:14)

3rd Place Match

  • Evija Cagle (Billings Skyview Girls) 10-3, Jr. over Trinity Brackett (Gallatin Girls) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:21)

5th Place Match

  • Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior High Girls) 6-6, So. over Liviya Atwood (Billings Senior High Girls) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 4:54)

7th Place Match

  • Brooklyn Stensland (Billings West High Girls) 2-2, So. over Allison Liwosz (Billings Skyview Girls) 0-9, Jr. (Fall 1:35)

Girls 138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Makenzee Neal of Billings West High Girls
  • 2nd Place - Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project Girls
  • 3rd Place - Maria Matosich of Gallatin Girls
  • 4th Place - Simah Anson of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls
  • 5th Place - Payton Kale of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 6th Place - Emerson Eckhardt of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 7th Place - Gena Pannell of Bozeman Girls

1st Place Match

  • Makenzee Neal (Billings West High Girls) 11-2, Fr. over Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project Girls) 16-3, So. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Maria Matosich (Gallatin Girls) 2-1, Sr. over Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls) 10-6, Sr. (Fall 1:37)

5th Place Match

  • Payton Kale (Billings Senior High Girls) 4-6, Sr. over Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High Girls) 4-7, Fr. (Fall 0:30)

7th Place Match

  • Gena Pannell (Bozeman Girls) 4-7, So. over () , . (Bye)

Girls 145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Lily Bennum of Helena Capital Girls
  • 2nd Place - Lanie Russell of Helena Girls

Round 1

  • Lily Bennum (Helena Capital Girls) 4-1, Jr. over Lanie Russell (Helena Girls) 0-2, . (Fall 1:28)

Round 2

  • Lily Bennum (Helena Capital Girls) 4-1, Jr. over Lanie Russell (Helena Girls) 0-2, . (Fall 2:35)

Round 3

  • Lily Bennum (Helena Capital Girls) 4-1, Jr. over Lanie Russell (Helena Girls) 0-2, . (NC)

Girls 152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kendal Tucker of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 2nd Place - Gracy Jones of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 3rd Place - Chi Gushi of Belgrade Girls
  • 4th Place - Haven Ferguson of Billings Skyview Girls
  • 5th Place - Payton Johnson of Manhattan Girls
  • 6th Place - Raylee Parker of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 7th Place - Kinley Crane of Lockwood Girls

1st Place Match

  • Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior High Girls) 12-0, So. over Gracy Jones (Billings Senior High Girls) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 1:30)

3rd Place Match

  • Chi Gushi (Belgrade Girls) 3-1, Jr. over Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview Girls) 6-7, Fr. (Fall 0:58)

5th Place Match

  • Payton Johnson (Manhattan Girls) 2-2, Fr. over Raylee Parker (Billings Senior High Girls) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:46)

7th Place Match

  • Kinley Crane (Lockwood Girls) 0-2, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls 170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Rylee Kogolshak of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 2nd Place - Chaeli Scown of Butte Girls
  • 3rd Place - KyLee Lindsley of Belgrade Girls
  • 4th Place - Cabry Taylor of White Sulphur Springs
  • 5th Place - Hayla Hoffman of Butte Girls
  • 6th Place - Paisley Jaeger of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 7th Place - Dekota Carter of Belgrade Girls
  • 8th Place - Kyla Redfox of Colstrip Girls

1st Place Match

  • Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior High Girls) 12-2, Jr. over Chaeli Scown (Butte Girls) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 2:49)

3rd Place Match

  • KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade Girls) 3-1, Fr. over Cabry Taylor (White Sulphur Springs) 12-3, Sr. (Fall 3:45)

5th Place Match

  • Hayla Hoffman (Butte Girls) 2-2, Jr. over Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High Girls) 2-8, So. (Fall 2:40)

7th Place Match

  • Dekota Carter (Belgrade Girls) 1-2, . over Kyla Redfox (Colstrip Girls) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 1:40)

Girls 205

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kassidee Savaria of Billings Skyview Girls
  • 2nd Place - Norah Larson of Belgrade Girls
  • 3rd Place - Rian Ferriter of Butte Girls
  • 4th Place - Celia Jaeger of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 5th Place - Teaka Mahlmeister of Billings Senior High Girls
  • 6th Place - Ashlee Wilcox of Butte Girls
  • 7th Place - Erica Guerrero of Great Falls High Girls
  • 8th Place - Maya Killgrove of Shepherd

1st Place Match

  • Kassidee Savaria (Billings Skyview Girls) 12-0, Jr. over Norah Larson (Belgrade Girls) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:24)

3rd Place Match

  • Rian Ferriter (Butte Girls) 3-1, Jr. over Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior High Girls) 8-8, So. (Fall 2:36)

5th Place Match

  • Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High Girls) 2-7, Fr. over Ashlee Wilcox (Butte Girls) 1-3, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

7th Place Match

  • Erica Guerrero (Great Falls High Girls) 1-2, So. over Maya Killgrove (Shepherd) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 1:31)

Girls HWT

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Marika Bonner of Billings West High Girls
  • 2nd Place - Makenna Bazo of Butte Girls

Round 1

  • Marika Bonner (Billings West High Girls) 7-5, Jr. over Makenna Bazo (Butte Girls) 0-2, Jr. (Fall 2:33)

Round 2

  • Marika Bonner (Billings West High Girls) 7-5, Jr. over Makenna Bazo (Butte Girls) 0-2, Jr. (Fall 3:01)
