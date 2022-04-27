Billings Senior stays perfect, survives Billings West rally

BILLINGS - A 7-0 lead proved to be juuust enough Tuesday as Billings Senior survived to beat Billings West 7-6 in a softball showdown of undefeated teams.

Darby Mayo drove in three runs for the Broncs, Viennah Meyer delivered four hits and pitcher Kennedy Venner went the distance to pick up the win. Senior, now 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the Eastern AA, remains Montana's only unbeaten team in Class AA. West is 10-1 and 4-1 in conference.

The Broncs instantly jumped in front with a three-run first inning, added another in the third and three more in the fourth for what looked like a commanding 7-0 cushion.

But West's Avery Martin led off the bottom of fourth with a solo home run and delivered a three-run bomb to left-center in the fifth to draw the Bears within 7-5. Camden Susott, who threw three shutout innings in relief of West starter Brooklyn Thompson, doubled later in the fifth and before eventually wheeling home to make it 7-6.

West had the tying run at second base in the sixth, but Venner slammed the door improving to 6-0 this season.