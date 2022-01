BILLINGS— Crosstown high school wrestling lived up to its hype Tuesday night between Billings Senior and Billings Skyview with the two sides splitting team victories up on the hill.

Skyview's girls capped a back-and-fourth affair with a rallying past the Broncs in their final match of the night for a 21-16 win on Senior Night for the Falcons.

Skyview's boys jumped out to a 10-0 advantage before trading leads and giving way late to a 38-22 Broncs' victory.