Billings law enforcement searching for missing teen last seen near Amend Park

BILLINGS — Police and family members are searching for a missing Billings teenager who was last seen Friday night near Amend Park.

According to family, Calli who is a freshman attending West High school, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the area of Amend Park on the city’s South Side. She was reportedly wearing baggy blue jeans and a gray zip-up hoodie at the time she disappeared.

Loved ones say in a social media post, it’s unusual for Calli not to be in contact, and they’re asking anyone who may have seen her or knows where she might be to contact police immediately.

A missing person report has been filed, and police are continuing to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information about Calli’s whereabouts is urged to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office or Billings Police Department or local law enforcement.

