BILLINGS - The Billings Mustangs recently announced the hiring of five-time Major League Baseball manager Jim Riggleman as their 2022 field manager.

MTN Sports visited with Riggleman via Zoom as he explained his love for managing, what appeals to him about the job in Billings and "getting the band back together."

The Mustangs open their Pioneer League season May 25 at Missoula with their home opener set for Saturday night, May 28, against Northern Colorado.

Watch the interview below: