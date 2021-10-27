Billings man dies in Mineral County crash

SUPERIOR — A man from Billings died in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 90 west of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 38-year-old man - whose name has not been released - died in a single-vehicle accident on I-90 westbound near Superior.

The man was headed westbound in a Chevrolet Malibu when it went off the right side of the highway near mile marker 58 and crashed into some trees.

The man - who was not wearing a seatbelt - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.