Billings Central's Mya Hansen switches to Boise State

BOISE – Billings Central's Mya Hansen has signed to play women's basketball at Boise State, according to Broncos' head coach Gordy Presnell who made the announcement Wednesday.

𝓞𝓯𝓯𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓪𝓵 𝓑𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓬𝓸 🔏



Bronco Nation, help us welcome Mya Hansen!



"She can score at the rim, hit the three and create shots for others. We are so excited for her to join our program." -Coach P



📰 https://t.co/q6SxoLTh6T#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/1ELSsYpFV1 — Boise State WBB (@BroncoSportsWBB) April 20, 2022

The 5-foot-9 guard originally committed to the University of Montana as a sophomore at Laurel High School before decommitting and shifting to Butler University following Shannon Schweyen's dismissal as head coach of the Lady Griz. Butler recently choose not to renew the contract of women's head coach Kurt Godlevske after finishing the last two seasons with a combined record of 4-44.

"Mya is a two-time Montana State Player of the Year and is a terrific player," Presnell said in a BSU Athletics release. "She can score at the rim, hit the three and create shots for others. We are so excited to join our program. This may be the best recruiting class we've had."

Hansen was named Montana's Player of the Year by MaxPreps as a junior at Billings Central before earning Gatorade POY honors as a senior. She is a four-time all-state selection.

Hansen averaged 14.7 points per game as a freshman, 16.2 as a sophomore, 17.4 her junior season and 18.1 as a senior. Last season she averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and shot 48% from 3-point range. Hansen helped the Rams win four straight divisional crowns and a share of the 2019-20 state title.

According to Presnell, Hansen joins a recruiting class that includes Dani Bayes, a member of the U20 Australian Nationals in 2021 where she played above her age group and won a bronze medal, Natalie Pasco, the 2021 Northern California Player of the Year and Tatum Thompson, 2022 Miss Washington Basketball and the MVP of her state tournament.