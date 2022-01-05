Billings Central sweeps hoops doubleheader at Lockwood

Billings Central swept a boys and girls basketball doubleheader in Lockwood on Tuesday evening to open the new year. The Central girls won in a rout, while a strong fourth quarter propelled the Rams boys to a win.

Billings Central 69, Lockwood 31 (Girls)

Mya Hansen and Lily Bland made their return for Billings Central, as the Rams shook off Christmas break rust to down Lockwood on the road, 69-31.

Central scored the first 11 points of the game and led 17-2 after the first quarter. That lead held steady throughout the first half, but the Rams exploded in the third quarter to put the game to bed before the final eight minutes.

Billings Central will play again on Friday against Sidney.

Billings Central 65, Lockwood 45 (Boys)

Billings Central held off a talented young Lockwood team on Tuesday evening, to open 2022 with a win.

Central started the game hitting three of four free throws after Lockwood was assessed two technical fouls for dunking in pregame. The Lions, though, got red hot from downtown shortly after, as Jaren KnowsHisGun and Jay Hofer buried 3-pointers to put Lockwood up 14-4.

The Rams hung in and eventually grabbed a 30-27 halftime lead. The Rams held a 44-39 lead after three, but a strong start to the fourth quarter saw Central’s lead grow to 56-42 with just under four minutes to play.

Central’s lone senior Cayden Merchant led the way pouring in 27 points. KnowsHisGun led Lockwood with 15 points.