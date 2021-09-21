Billings' Braydon Deming earns Missouri Valley Football Conference weekly award

Illinois State transfer defensive lineman Braydon Deming made a huge impact for the Redbird defense in their 31-24 win Saturday night against Eastern Illinois in the Mid-America Classic. For his efforts, Deming was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week Sunday by the league office.

Deming, a Billings native and former Montana Grizzly defensive end, tied for the team lead with 10 tackles, added a crucial sack late in the game and tallied four tackles for loss in the victory over the Panthers. Starting at defensive tackle for the Redbirds, he got pressure all night and made big stops late in the game, as the defense forced a pair of turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter that set up the game-winning touchdown.

Deming and his twin brother, Bryson, both transferred to Illinois State from Montana back in the spring for academic opportunities. The Billings West graduates spent four-plus seasons with the Grizzlies and played in UM's two spring games earlier in 2021.

On the season, Braydon Deming has 13 total tackles, four for loss, and one sack. Bryson Deming, a tight end, has two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown as Illinois State has started the season 2-1.

