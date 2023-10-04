Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Biles leads US women's gymnastics team to 7th consecutive world title

Even with a last-minute injury affecting one of their gymnasts, the American team clinched victory by a 2.199-point margin.
Biles leads US women's gymnastics team to 7th consecutive world title
Virginia Mayo / AP
Biles leads US women's gymnastics team to 7th consecutive world title
Posted at 2:59 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 16:59:16-04

Under the leadership of Simone Biles, the U.S. team secured their seventh consecutive gold medal at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Even with a last-minute injury affecting one of their gymnasts, the American team, which included Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, and Leanne Wong, amassed a total of 167.729 points to narrowly outperform Brazil and France. The U.S. clinched victory by a 2.199-point margin, according to the Associated Press.

Since 2011, the U.S. women have consistently claimed gold in the team event at every world championship featuring a team competition, the AP states. 

Their triumph in Antwerp not only surpassed the Chinese men but also solidified Biles' status as the most decorated female gymnast in history. The 26-year-old now has 26 world championship medals (20 of them gold) and seven Olympic medals.

In 2013, the 4'9" Biles became the first African American woman to win the all-around title at the world gymnastics championships, and in 2016 she was the first U.S. woman to win four Olympic golds and the first to claim three straight world all-around titles.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here