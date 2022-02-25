Big Timber's Hailee Brandon Mon-Dak Player of Week

GLENDIVE - Former Big Timber guard Hailee Brandon has been named Mon-Dak Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced.

Brandon, a 5'7" freshman guard at Dawson Community College, scored 40 points while delivering 16 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals as the Red Devils closed a 1-1 week

Brandon ranks No. 5 in the league for points scored (407) offensive rebounding and steals this season. She's No. 14 on the assist leaderboard.

DCC will play in the Region XIII Tournament semifinal round Sunday at 1 p.m. against top-seeded North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND. Dawson lost the early season matchup 66-60 on January 31.

