Big Timber girls not feeling pressure to repeat

Last spring, Big Timber’s girls put the finishing touches on their first State B track and field title.

The Sheepherders perform when it’s time, but this is one of the loosest teams around.

“I think (it helps). We all are just do as best as you can individually and that will make the team do good, I guess, if you’re just going to focus on yourself,” said senior Emily Cooley.

The championship expectations are nothing new for the Sheepherders. Big Timber’s girls won a State B basketball title in 2021 and carried the moniker of defending champions all season long.

The Herders, though, aren’t letting the pressure affect them.

“There’s a little bit of pressure, but I’m just trying to have fun with this year. Try to have fun with my teammates. It’s my last year,” senior Alyssa Boshart said.

“Honestly, I just really want to have fun. I’m not letting myself feel much pressure. I just want to have fun and perform the best I can.”

Cooley and Boshart are two of the key scorers for Big Timber. Boshart is a defending state champion in the 100 and Cooley in the high jump, and they both ran on the Herders’ state championship 400-meter relay team. Cooley knows, though, she has her hands full looking for two in a row.

“I’m really excited. I think it’s going to be a lot more competitive than last year. Last year there was definitely competition, but there’s going to be a lot more people at the higher level,” she said.

The Herders will be on the short list of favorites at the State B meet next month in Great Falls.